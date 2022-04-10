Ryan Garcia’s best choices after Emmanuel Tago’s win

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, Ryan Garcia made a triumphant return to the ring after a 15-month layoff, defeating Emmanuel Tago by unanimous decision.

With Tiago in his rearview mirror, Garcia has plenty of options for his next fight. So which path does the 23-year-old take?

DAZN investigates who could be next for the Mexican star.

Gervonta Davis

Garcia and Davis were in talks in 2021 to stage a megafight between two of boxing’s most prominent young stars. But instead, Garcia shifted his attention to trying to face Manny Pacquiao. Once he had nowhere to go, Garcia attempted to resume the conversation, but Davis had already booked a fight with Mario Barrios.

Garcia fought Saturday, and the timeline is in the works