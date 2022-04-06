Ryan Getzlaff announces retirement after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, Calif. – Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff will retire at the end of the regular season, ending his 17-year NHL career entirely with the same club.

Getzlaff made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Ducks (28-31-12) have 11 games left in what will surely be their fourth straight season away from the playoffs.

Getzlaff has been one of the best centers for most of his career, totaling 1,013 points in 1,150 games since his debut with the Mighty Ducks in October 2005.

An excellent passer, endowed with remarkable vision on the ice, he became the leading scorer in the career of the Anaheim club …