Ryan Getzlaff Announces Retirement | CTV News

Regina-born Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday.

The NHL legend said he would retire at the end of the 2022 regular season.

The 36-year-old spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career with the Ducks – winning the Stanley Cup in 2007 and Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He was made the captain of the Ducks in 2010.

Getzlaff reached the 1,000 career mark earlier this year and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 1,013 points, 25 points ahead of Timu Selene.

Getzlaff spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League (WHL) Calgary Hitmen, before being drafted by Anaheim 19th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft.

Getzlaff will play his last regular season home…