Ryan Jack talks about Rangers’ disappointment during Braga Europa League clash as tensions run out

Ryan Jack has explained his frustrations after booting up a water bottle after crashing out in last night’s Europa League defeat in Braga.

The Rangers midfielder was caught by Geo van Bronkhorst and reacted with dismay as he stepped off the bench.

Jack, 30, went down in action with a knee issue and bit an angry man as he left the pitch.

While initially looking like he would turn down his manager’s appeal to shake hands, he actually shook hands with his boss.

And he explained that his frustration was only due to a 1-0 first-half strike by Abel Ruiz in his side.

“I knocked on my knee, but it’s okay I had snow on it when I landed,” he revealed.

“I was more disappointed that we were losing …