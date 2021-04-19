Ryan McLeod Adds Speed, Skill To Oilers Forward Group

On Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers made an surprising however deserved name to the minors. The membership recalled second-year skilled ahead Ryan McLeod from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. McLeod was formally assigned to the group’s taxi squad, and will probably be positioned on the COVID-19 Protocol Listing whereas he serves his necessary seven-day quarantine.

McLeod might be a part of the Oilers for sport motion per week from tonight when the membership visits the Winnipeg Jets. That sport can also be slated to be the Oilers debut for veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who was acquired final Monday through commerce from the New Jersey Devils.

A 6’3″ heart taken with the fortieth general decide in 2018, McLeod offers the Oilers a a lot wanted increase in each the pace and talent departments. McLeod has taken an enormous step in his second skilled season, hitting the point-per-game mark with the Condors.

As a rookie, McLeod performed in 56 video games with the Condors in 2019-20, scoring 23 factors (5 g, 18 a) whereas enjoying each heart and wing. This season, McLeod has already topped his level complete with 28 (14 g, 14 a) in simply 28 video games. He’s grow to be a pressure for the Condors, is top-five in scoring within the AHL and performs a key function on the penalty kill. He’s additionally been a full-time heart in California this yr.

So, what would possibly McLeod carry to the desk as he will get set to make his NHL debut? Oiler followers can count on a participant with distinctive pace, the power to each exit and enter the zone with possession, a robust penalty killer and a stable playmaker. He will not be a gamebreaker, however McLeod has all of the instruments to be a profitable and efficient NHL participant.

Condors play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Holt tweeted out that McLeod transports the puck in addition to anybody he has seen within the AHL, and complimented the sophomore ahead’s work on the penalty kill.

Right here’s a take a look at McLeod’s scouting report through The Sports activities Forecaster.

Owns excellent, breakaway pace that may be a sport changer. General, he’s an excellent skater. Additionally has nice passing expertise and fairly good contact. Is a real playmaker at any time when he’s on the ice. Must fill out his good-sized body with the intention to get sturdy sufficient to fend off challenges from skilled D-men on the highest stage. Additionally must shoot the puck extra to maintain defenders sincere.

Oilers GM Ken Holland has a widely known popularity for letting gamers “overripe” within the minors earlier than giving them a shot within the NHL. With the Oilers determined for an injection of pace and talent, nonetheless, Holland is making an exception. McLeod has quite a lot of expertise and has been top-of-the-line gamers within the AHL this season. He’s earned this recall.

It isn’t out of the query that the group’s second-round decide in 2018 has performed his final sport as a Bakersfield Condor.