Ryan Miller’s wife is a popular actress

for a long time NHL Goaltender Ryan miller Has been protecting the net for almost 20 years.

Golki has spent his last four years as a member Anonymous Duck And even earned a silver medal Olympics for the United States.

While Miller is no longer a young stopper, he is loved in life when he was drafted National Hockey League.

It definitely helps that he is married to her Biggest fan, Wife Naureen Dewulf.

Wife of ryan miller

Ryan Miller, a former Lansing, Michigan native, is married to famous actress Naureen DeWulf.

DeWulf is Featured in a variety of films and short films Including Ghosts Girlfriend Past, The Back-Up Plan, West Bank Story (For which he won the Academy Award), Man eater, And many more.

Additionally, he is Played roles in various television and reality showsWith a choice of Hockey Wives, Good Girls And Anger management, Where she played Lacey from 2012–2014.

DeWulf was Born in new york city. She was before Married artist James DeWulf for 10 years In 2010 before divorcing them. DeWulf and Miller married in 2011 and have since welcomed First child, son Bodhi Ryan.

In July 2020, the pair homesteaded their Los Angeles on the market For about $ 3 million.

Ryan Miller’s Ice Hockey Career

Ryan miller Joined the NHL in 2002 As a member of the Buffalo Sabers. He spent 10 seasons in Buffalo including himself Career-best 2009-10 campaign When he made the All-Star Game and won the Vezina Trophy.

Additionally, he Finished fourth in MVP voting For the Hart Trophy, and was arguably the best goalscorer in the game at the time.

After his long stint with the Sabers, Miller was Traded to the St. Louis Blues. The hockey player played three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before latching on with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017.