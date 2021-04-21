Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Could Return For Oilers, Khaira Unlikely For Habs Rematch

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs usually are not but underway, however that didn’t cease the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens from taking part in a playoff-style recreation at Rogers Place on Monday night time. The Oilers and Canadiens performed arguably probably the most bodily recreation within the North all season lengthy, with the Oilers ultimately settling in and dominating the third interval on their option to a key 4-1 victory.

The win didn’t come with out loss, nonetheless. Alexander Romanov threw a heavy and clear hit on Oilers ahead Jujhar Khaira within the first interval that had some alarming outcomes. Khaira bought again to his toes, however was shocked and unable to maintain his stability. He needed to be helped off the ice by his teammates and the officers, and didn’t return to motion.

The Oilers received’t have him on Wednesday night time both. Khaira won’t play within the rematch with the Canadiens, and his timeline stays unsure for a return.

“I talked to him for some time (Tuesday). He’s feeling good and he’s feeling high-quality right this moment,” Head Coach Dave Tippett stated when requested of Khaira’s standing on Tuesday. “They’re going to do just a few assessments on him the subsequent few days and we’ll see the place it goes. He says it’s humorous, he bought hit and simply was shocked slightly bit however then right this moment he feels completely regular. They’re going to do some assessments to ensure the whole lot’s alright.”

Warning is definitely the most effective method. In spite of everything, it was simply over a month in the past when Khaira was shocked by a punch from Calgary’s Brett Ritchie in a battle. There’s no have to push it when any damage is concerned, not to mention a head damage.

Prospect Ryan McLeod may fill Khaira’s sneakers as early as subsequent week. McLeod was recalled from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, and will skate with the group as early as Monday. He’s unlikely to play on Monday night time in Winnipeg, nonetheless.

Within the meantime, Khaira’s spot within the lineup is more likely to be stuffed by one other participant who just lately took a excessive hit. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has missed every of the final 4 video games after being struck up excessive on April seventh in Ottawa. Whereas it’s not 100%, it’s wanting an increasing number of doubtless that he’ll return to motion in opposition to the Canadiens.

“Nuge skated right this moment,” Tippett stated on Tuesday. “He had a tough follow right this moment and I believe we’ll see within the morning if he will get cleared by the medical doctors and if he does, he’s bought an opportunity to play tomorrow night time.”

If Nugent-Hopkins does in reality return to the lineup tonight, it is going to give Tippett choices. He began the sport with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the identical line, however broke them up as soon as Khaira’s night time was formally over.

Will Tippett have Nugent-Hopkins run his personal line, or will he hold McDavid and Draisaitl break up and put Nugent-Hopkins on the wing? That query will likely be answered in just a few brief hours.