Ryan O’Reilly hat trick highlights St. Louis Blues’ 9-1 rout of the Minnesota Wild

Ryan O’Reilly hat trick highlights St. Louis Blues' 9-1 rout of the Minnesota Wild

Apr 9, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) takes a shot on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) in the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan O’Reilly posted his second career hat trick and Jaden Schwartz added a pair of goals as the St. Louis Blues routed the visiting Minnesota Wild 9-1 Friday night.

Justin Faulk (goal, two assists), Sammy Blais (goal, two assists), Torey Krug (two assists), Robert Thomas (two assists) and Tyler Bozak (two assists) also had multi-point games for the Blues.

Zach Sanford and Ivan Barbashev also scored as the Blues won consecutive games for the first time since March 19-20.

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves in the victory.

This game was a slump-buster for the Blues. Schwartz scored his first goal since Jan. 26 (a span of 17 games), Faulk scored his first since Feb. 12 after 25 consecutive games without a goal, and Sanford scored his first in 12 games.

Zach Parise scored for the Wild and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves.

The Blues outshot the Wild 18-12 in the first period while racing to a 4-1 lead.

They scored off the rush 92 seconds into the game. Thomas led the breakout, worked a give-and-go with Bozak, then set up Sanford flying in from the left wing.

Schwartz made it 2-0 while cutting through the right circle at the 6:59 mark. Just 34 seconds later, Parise cut the lead to 2-1 with a rebound conversion for his first goal since Feb. 24.

But Schwartz restored the two-goal margin by coming down the middle to convert Brayden Schenn’s left-wing pass nearly eight minutes later.

Blais scored 90 seconds later after Faulk raced to negate an icing call, then centered the puck from behind the net.

O’Reilly made it 5-1 just 69 seconds into the second period. He buried a slap shot driving through the slot.

The rout was on. O’Reilly burst down ice for a shorthanded goal 3 1/2 minutes later. Faulk later made it 7-1 during a delayed penalty on Wild at the 8:19 mark.

O’Reilly notched his hat trick when he scored from the blue line through traffic midway through the third period and Barbashev made it 9-1 with a power-play deflection with 2:21 remaining.

–Field Level Media

