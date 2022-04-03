Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively plan to escape ‘off the Hollywood scene’

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are reportedly hoping to take a break from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood as the couple house-hunts in Nashville.



dead pool The star, who shares three daughters with the Gossip Girl alum, lives in New York.

However, lovebirds are gearing up to spend the season away from the harsh weather of the East Coast.

according to this Ok!They “love the East Coast, but they want to survive the harsh winters.”

“Nashville checks all the boxes because it’s hot but still weather, it’s hip and it’s far from the Hollywood scene,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, tAdeline’s age The actress is also hoping to get in touch with her bestie Taylor Swift in Nashville.

“Blake and Taylor are still very close, but they …