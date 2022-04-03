Ryan Reynolds Plans to Hit Nashville with Blake Lively: Deets Inside

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are reportedly planning to spend a relaxing time in Nashville.

dead pool Star, who shares three daughters with gossip Girl The alum lives in Upstate New York.

However, lovebirds are gearing up to spend the season away from the harsh weather of the East Coast.

according to this Ok!They “love the East Coast, but they want to survive the harsh winters.”

“Nashville checks all the boxes because it’s hot but still weather, it’s hip and it’s far from the Hollywood scene,” an insider told the outlet.

Other than this, Adeline’s age The actress is also hoping to get in touch with her bestie Taylor Swift in Nashville.

“Blake and Taylor are still very close, but they’re not…