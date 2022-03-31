Ryan Tubridi crypto scam: RTE star threatens legal action after face used for fraud as he issues warning to fans

Ryan Tubridi has threatened legal action after his face was used for scam ads selling cryptocurrency.

The RTE presenter in his morning radio show on Thursday used his likeness to target criminals.

His warning came after a top Garda told the Irish Mirror that a woman had lost €1,000,000 in an investment fraud scandal.

Ryan said: “Yet another person stopped me on the street yesterday. I’m on Instagram, I love being on Instagram. I was walking yesterday and someone told me my face kept popping up in crypto ads.

“I want to make it completely clear this morning. I have nothing to do with …