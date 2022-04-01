Ryanair calls meeting to address airport queues

Ryanair has called on the Department of Transportation to hold an emergency meeting of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee to address the long security queues at Dublin Airport.

Passengers have experienced protracted delays in recent weeks, with airport operator Da advising passengers to continue for the coming weeks.

It has advised passengers to reach several hours in advance.

Ryanair has convened a NATFAC meeting to provide an “rapidly effective” solution to the problem, which the airline says will re-emerge later this week and over the Easter holidays.

An airline spokesperson said, and passengers, “can’t bear more weekends, where thousands of customers are delayed in queues for an hour or two, causing many to miss their …