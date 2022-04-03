Ryerson beat Brock in OT to enter women’s Final 8 championship game

KINGSTON, Ontario – Jama Binn-Edward scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Ryerson Rams in the U Sports Women’s Basketball Championship game with a 64-56 overtime win over the Brock Badgers on Saturday afternoon. Binn-Edward, Waterloo, Ont.

KINGSTON, Ontario – Jama Binn-Edward scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Ryerson Rams in the U Sports Women’s Basketball Championship game with a 64-56 overtime win over the Brock Badgers on Saturday afternoon.

Bin-Edward, a Waterloo, Ont., native, also added eight assists and seven rebounds to the win.

The win kept Ryerson’s hopes of an undefeated season alive.

Madeline Weinert of St. Catharines, Ont. and Victoria Lawrence of Ottawa paved the way for Brock, each ending the game with 14 points.

Lawrence was instrumental for …