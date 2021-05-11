S.Korea stocks retreat from record close on tech rout, U.S. inflation worries – Reuters

LATEST

By Reuters Staff

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) – Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slipped from a record closing high on Tuesday, as chip heavyweights tracked an overnight tech sell-off on Wall Street, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later this week. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 39.87 points lower, or 1.23%, at 3,209.43, ending a four-day winning streak. It jumped 1.63% to close at a record high on Monday.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 2.28% and 5%, while internet giant Naver dropped 3.59%.

** Battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET) saw its stock plunge near 30%, after debuting at double the price set during an initial public offering.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 2.20 trillion won ($1.96 billion) worth of shares on the main board, Refinitiv data showed, the third-biggest on record.

** Investors now await U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday.

** Meanwhile, data on Tuesday showed South Korea’s exports for the first 10 days of May surged 81.2% year-on-year, adding to the growing signs of a trade-led recovery.

** “Chip shares led losses (in KOSPI) following a tech rout in the United States on worries about inflation,” said Bookook Securities’ analyst Lee Won.

** The won was quoted at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.52% lower than its previous close at 1,113.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.8 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,118.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.9 basis points to 1.128%. ($1 = 1,119.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

