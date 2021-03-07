SA-L vs SL-L Fantasy Prediction: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Best Fantasy Team for Road Safety T20 Tech Series | sport

SA-L vs SL-L Fantasy Prophecy: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends – 8 March 2021 (Raipur). Tillakaratne Dilshan and Justin Kemp will be the best fantasy pics of the game.

The South African giants will take on the Sri Lankan giants in the league game of the Road Safety Tech Series T20 tournament. The tournament has continued since last year.

Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the batting of the Sri Lankan giants, while Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara are their leading bowlers. Tillakaratne Dilshan will complete the role of an all-rounder. The South African giants also have players like Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini and Morne Van Wyk. This game can be an interesting one.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 146 runs in the IPL games played here.

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 2; Bats 2N d Won: ४.

Match Details:

Time:- 7:00 PM IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Potential XI for both sides: –

Giants of south africa – Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Loots Bosman, Jonty Rhodes, Justin Kemp, Xander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telmachus, Nanty Hayward, Garnet Krueger, Monde Zondecki.

Sri Lankan giants – Tilakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chintaka Jayasinghe, Russell Arnold, Ferviz Mahroof, Ajanta Mendis, Nutan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

SA-L vs SL-L: Key players of the game

Top players of South Africa top-4 picks: –

Morne van Wyk: – Morne has scored 4015 T20 runs at an average of 30.88, while his strike-rate has been 125.94.

Jonty Rhodes: – Rhodes has scored 5935 ODIs at an average of 35.11, while he is a world-class fielder.

Alvaro Peterson: – Peterson has scored 3113 T20 runs at an average of 29.36, while his strike-rate has been 123.28.

Justin Kemp: – Kemp has scored 1451 T20 runs in his career, while he has taken 56 wickets in bowling.

Sri Lankan giants Top 4 Picks: –

Sanath Jayasuriya: – Jayasuriya has scored 2317 T20s, while bowling 77 wickets. He is a Sri Lankan veteran.

Loading...

Tillakaratne Dilshan: – Dilshan has scored 5193 T20 runs in his career, while he has taken 64 wickets in bowling.

Loading...

Upul Tharanga: – Tharanga has scored 3384 T20 runs at an average of 29.17, while he also played in the recently concluded Premier League.

Nuwan Kulasekara: – Kulasekara has taken 125 T20 wickets in his career with an economy of 7.30.

SA-L vs SL-L Final Fantasy Team: –

WK: Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk.

Batsman: Sanath Jayasuriya, Jonty Rhodes, Alviro Peterson.

All-rounder: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Justin Kemp, Chintaka Jayasinghe.

Bowler: Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Match Prediction: The Sri Lankan giants will be the favorites to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Justin Kemp

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s pick + Upul Tharanga and Morne van Wyk

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team For Sports

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Notional disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and subtle analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.