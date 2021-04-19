Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla Winner Name 2021 Arkadeep Mishra Runner Ups, Prize Money!

The music actuality present of Zee Bangla “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020” declared the identify of the winner on its Grand Finale which was telecasted on 18th April 2021 at 7:00 PM. The craze of the present was already amongst the viewers and so they had been keenly ready to know the identify of the winner and hoping that their contestant gained the title. Because the viewers already watched the grand opening and clearly know the identify of the winner however they’re additionally keenly trying to find the opposite particulars of the winner together with the opposite titles which had been introduced within the grand opening. By means of this text, we’re sharing the main points of the runner-ups, the opposite titles, and the prize cash of the present, together with the main points of the winner. So learn the whole weblog from begin to finish and people who nonetheless don’t know the identify of the winner simply undergo with this text to seek out out the identify of the winner.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla Winner Identify 2021

Many distinguished singers had been introduced on the Grand Finale to praised the finalists and the particular visitor Shankar Mahadevan beloved the efficiency of Arkadeep and he additionally sang a couple of elements of the tune with him. Different melodious voices of the contestants like Raktim Chowdhury, Niharika Nath, Joyti Sharma, and Bidipta additionally gained the guts of the viewers and their melodious voices take the judges, company, and the audiences on a musical journey.

Their performances had been praised by the judges and the mentors and so they congratulated them for being the finalist of the present. The present invited many well-known personalities of the music business together with Sivamani, KK, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and others. Their presence created a distinct degree of power amongst the contestants and the contestants give scorching and melodious performances within the Grand Finale. Now let’s discover beneath who’s the winner of this season.

The contestant who gained the crown of this season is Arkadeep Mishra and after the announcement of his identify because the winner of the present, he comes into the limelight of social media. His followers are overwhelming after listening to his identify because the winner and never solely the followers however Mishra’s happiness was on the following degree. To turn into the winner of the present is the dream of each singer and this second is actually particular for Arkadeep Mishra. Aside from the winner let’s examine the identify of the runner-ups.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla Winner Identify, Runner-UP, Prize Cash

Arkadeep Mishra gained the title of the winner of this season

Niharika Nath is the First Runner-UP

Bidipta Chakraborty is the Second Runner-UP

Anushka Patra obtained “Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya Smriti Purashkar and primarily based on the Fb response gained the Viewers Selection Award

The workforce of Singer-mentor Monomoy Bhattacharya’s appeared because the “Group Of This season”

Arkadeep Mishra awarded Rs 5 Lakh together with the opposite prizes. He stated in one among his interviews that turn into a winner of this present is such a giant dream for him and he by no means thought that he turns into the winner. Even when he was standing with the opposite two contestants he was not considered his identify because the winner of the present and when his identify was introduced it took few hours for him to just accept this reality. “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020” present was hosted by actor Abir Chatterjee and the judged by Akriti Kakar, Mika Singh, Sarkar and Srikanta Achaya.