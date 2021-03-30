Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ Marathi to launch new Season very soon – AuditionForm

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the iconic singing television reality show TV show. They have created careers of many talented singers across India. so many prominent singers have started their career by the singing television reality show. According to exclusive reports, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will be launching their new Marathi season very soon. This season will give a huge platform to talented prodigies. Check out complete details about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ Marathi below.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ Marathi to launch new Season very soon:

SaReGaMaPa Little Champs have completed their various season successfully. But the TV show took a break of few years. And now after a gap of so many years, the singing television reality show will be back on screen.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ will start their auditions very soon. Zee Marathi has shared an exclusive poster of the singing television reality show. And fans are extremely excited for the new season of the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs season 1 was one of the popular Singh in television reality show. The TV show introduced Rohit Raut, Aarya Ambekar, Prathamesh Laghate and Mugdha Vaishmpayam and Kartiki Gaikwad to Music Industry. These contestants were known as Pancharatna, as they were extremely talented. The upcoming season of the show will also feature these Five singer.

Kartiki Gaikwad, Arya Ambekar, Rohit Rao, Prathamesh Laga shared the title song of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ at the Zee Marathi Award function.

The TV show will be giving opportunities to talented young singers across the age group of 5-year-old to 15 years old. The registration auditions of the show have started. The complete details related to the registration and audition of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Marathi will update on the page very soon. So stay tuned here to get exclusive updates from this new TV show.

