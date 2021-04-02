ENTERTAINMENT

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi 2021 Host, Contestants List, Start Date & Timing

SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions
SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is the platform that gives potential singers from all over the nation an opportunity to kick-start their career. This show is well known and prominent among the Indian audience. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil’ champ Marathi outshined the expectations in the first season. Now, the show is coming to hit the television screens once again. Get more details on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi 2021 Host, Contestants List, Start Date and Timing.

The makers announced the official release of another season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ champ along with a poster of the show. The auditions of the show are currently in progress and we will be telling you more about it in this article so keep reading.

Also, if you want to know more about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ Marathi, read the article below. Also, know more the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi 2021 start date and timings.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi 2021 Host, Contestants List

All the child prodigies better get up and ready to show their talent on the television screen. Many people have benefitted through this show, especially those who want to make a career in singing.

Season one of the show brought limelight to Rohit Raut, Aarya Ambedkar, Prathamesh Laghate, Mugdha Vaishmpayam and Kartiki Gaikwad and also introduced them to the music industry. These contestants were amazingly talented and they were collectively called as ‘Panchtantra’. So, the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs will also feature these incredible kids.

The show is all set to come up again soon and the kids from the age of 5 to 15 years old can participate in the show. Moreover, the teaser of the show is out and you can watch it on the official Zee Marathi Website or Sa Re Ga Ma Pa website.

