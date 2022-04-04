SA vs BAN 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj shines as hosts thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs | Cricket News

Keshav Maharaj’s seven-wicket haul and Simon Harmer’s three wickets helped South Africa register a massive 220 run victory over Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series at Kingsmead, Durban on Monday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 53 runs in the second innings, their second-lowest total in Test history. Maharaj finished the match with figures of 7/32 in 10 overs. Simon Harmer picked up the other three wickets.

Resuming day five at 11/3, Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over of the day. Maharaj trapped Rahim for a duck and followed it up by dismissing Liton Das for 2, reducing them to 16 for 5.