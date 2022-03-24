SA Vs BAN: Bangladesh Cricket Team Scripts Historic 2-1 ODI Series Win In South Africa

Bangladesh national cricket won the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa on Wednesday. Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat. The scorecard of 66/1 also proved their decision, but what followed was complete carnage on the part of Bangladesh team. Their bowlers and fielders teamed up to pick up one South African wicket after another and eventually bundled out the Proteas for 154 runs. Even women’s luck was on Bangladesh’s side as a few bad balls also secured wickets for them. Taskin Ahmed was the star with the ball with the figures…