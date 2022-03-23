SA vs BAN Prediction, Who Will Win the Match Between South Africa vs Bangladesh, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Bangladesh take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. The ongoing three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and one more ODI is yet to be played.

Bangladesh took an early lead after winning the first ODI by 38 runs. He was brilliant in all three departments. Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Yasir Ali scored half-centuries. And as a result of this, he managed to score 314 runs in the first innings.

Bangladesh was equally brilliant with the ball. Mehdi Hassan has four…