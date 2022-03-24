SA vs BAN Updates From SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs BAN3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match from Supersport Park, Centurion. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat.

Hosts South Africa will be aiming to wrap up the ODI series against Bangladesh at home, while the tourists will be hoping to recreate the same form that helped them win the opening game at the same venue on March 18 and clinch a historic overseas series , when the two teams will meet in the third and final match at SuperSport Park here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the first ODI…