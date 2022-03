sa vs engw semi final live: South Africa Women vs England Women 2nd Semi Final Live Score; south africa vs england semifinal live score

Christchurch: The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup-2022 is being played between South Africa and England. Both the teams are in unmatched form and will try their best to grab the title ticket. In the first semi-final, Australia entered the final with a thumping win over West Indies. South Africa toss…