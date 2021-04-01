SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : South Africa vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game | The SportsRush

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI – 2 April (Centurion). Babar Azam, Quinton de Kock, and Kagiso Rabada are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 1st ODI match of the three-match ODI series. The Proteas would want to prove their domination on home soil.

South Africa will play with a full-strength squad in this series. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are the lead batsmen of this game, whereas Ngidi and Rabada will lead the bowling line-up. The likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen are also the key players.

The Pakistan side would want to improve their overseas record. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the most dependable players on the side, whereas Afridi is their lead pacer. Shadab Khan will be the leading all-rounder, whereas Fakhar needs to continue his PSL 2021 form.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five ODI games played here is 255 runs. This pitch should assist the pacers in this game.

Last 5 ODIs Record; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clear weather throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan First ODI Match

Date and Time: April 2, Friday – 1:30 PM IS

Venue: Supersport Park, Centurion

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & Hotstar

Top 4 Batting Order

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Death Over Specialists

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Quinton de Kock and Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Kock has scored 5135 ODI runs at an average of 44.65, whereas Rizwan has been brilliant in the 2021 season, and he has scored 325 T20I runs in six games at an average of 70.50.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen will be our batsmen from South Africa. Bavuma has scored 335 ODI runs in just six games at an average of 55.83, whereas Dussen has scored 707 ODI runs at an average of 70.70. Both of them have been solid in the middle-order.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar has scored 3580 ODI runs at an average of 55.93, whereas Zaman has scored 1960 runs at an average of 45.58. Both of them batted well in the PSL 2021 as well.

SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Shadab Khan will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Shadab has scalped 59 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 337 runs at an average of 25.92.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

From South Africa, the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi will make it into our team. Rabada has scalped 117 ODI wickets, whereas Ngidi has scalped 53 wickets in 26 games at an economy of 5.56. Nortje has scalped 14 ODI wickets in just seven games at an economy of 5.08. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Shaheen Afridi will be our bowler from Pakistan. Afridi has been the ace bowler of Pakistan, and he has scalped 45 ODI wickets in 22 games.

Match Prediction: South Africa are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kagiso Rabada and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

