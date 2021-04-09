SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : South Africa vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game | The SportsRush

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I – 10 April (Johannesburg). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Hafeez are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 1st T20I match of the four-match T20I series.

Pakistan won the ODI series, and they will be the favourites to win the T20I series as well. South Africa is missing their top players in this series, whereas the fitness of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen is also a concern.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 174 runs. This pitch should assist the pacers in this game.

Total Games: 28; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 14

We can expect clear weather throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Match Details

Four Match T20I Series

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan First T20I Match

Date and Time: April 10, Saturday – 6:00 PM IS

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & Hotstar

Top 4 Batting Order

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Death Over Specialists

South Africa

Dwaine Pretorius and Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rizwan has scored 325 T20I runs in the last six games at an average of 70.50, whereas he was brilliant in the PSL as well.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan will be our batsmen from South Africa. Reeza has scored 734 T20I runs at an average of 26.21, whereas Malan has scored 1444 T20 runs at an average of 32.08. Both of them are top-order players.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar has scored 1730 T20I runs at an average of 48.05, whereas Zaman scored 302 runs in the ODI series at an average of 100.67. Both of them batted well in the PSL 2021 as well.

SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Hafeez scored 415 T20I runs in the 2020 season at an average of 83.00, whereas his strike rate was 152.57. He was brilliant in the PSL 2021, and he is a wicket-taker too.

Dwaine Pretorius will be our all-rounder from South Africa. Pretorius has scalped 13 T20I wickets in 14 games, whereas his batting average has been 31.80.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin will be our bowlers from South Africa. Shamsi has scalped 27 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.38, whereas he scalped six wickets in the last T20I series. Fortuin has scalped 85 T20 wickets in his career, whereas his economy has been 6.48.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be our bowlers from Pakistan. Afridi has scalped 24 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.75, whereas Rauf has scalped 18 T20I wickets in 13 games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Pakistan are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players