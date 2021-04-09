LATEST

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : South Africa vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 1st T20I Game | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I – 10 April (Johannesburg). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Hafeez are the best fantasy picks for this game.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I – 10 April (Johannesburg). Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Hafeez are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 1st T20I match of the four-match T20I series.

Pakistan won the ODI series, and they will be the favourites to win the T20I series as well. South Africa is missing their top players in this series, whereas the fitness of Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen is also a concern.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 174 runs. This pitch should assist the pacers in this game.

Total Games: 28; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 14

We can expect clear weather throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Contents hide
1 Match Details
1.1 Death Over Specialists
2 SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers
3 SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen
4 SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders
5 SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

Match Details

Four Match T20I Series

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan First T20I Match

Date and Time: April 10, Saturday – 6:00 PM IS

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & Hotstar

Top 4 Batting Order

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Death Over Specialists

South Africa

  • Dwaine Pretorius and Lutho Sipamla.

Pakistan

  • Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rizwan has scored 325 T20I runs in the last six games at an average of 70.50, whereas he was brilliant in the PSL as well.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan will be our batsmen from South Africa. Reeza has scored 734 T20I runs at an average of 26.21, whereas Malan has scored 1444 T20 runs at an average of 32.08. Both of them are top-order players.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar has scored 1730 T20I runs at an average of 48.05, whereas Zaman scored 302 runs in the ODI series at an average of 100.67. Both of them batted well in the PSL 2021 as well.

SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Hafeez scored 415 T20I runs in the 2020 season at an average of 83.00, whereas his strike rate was 152.57. He was brilliant in the PSL 2021, and he is a wicket-taker too.

Dwaine Pretorius will be our all-rounder from South Africa. Pretorius has scalped 13 T20I wickets in 14 games, whereas his batting average has been 31.80.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin will be our bowlers from South Africa. Shamsi has scalped 27 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.38, whereas he scalped six wickets in the last T20I series. Fortuin has scalped 85 T20 wickets in his career, whereas his economy has been 6.48.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be our bowlers from Pakistan. Afridi has scalped 24 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.75, whereas Rauf has scalped 18 T20I wickets in 13 games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Pakistan are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
817
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
815
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
788
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
764
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
758
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
707
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
644
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
643
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top