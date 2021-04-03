SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : South Africa vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game | The SportsRush

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI – 4 April (Johannesburg). Babar Azam, Quinton de Kock, and Kagiso Rabada are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 2nd ODI match of the three-match ODI series. The Proteas would want to prove their domination on home soil.

Pakistan won the first ODI, and they would want to seal the series, whereas South Africa would want to level it. Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq batted well for Pakistan in the first game, whereas Shaheen Afridi is their star bowler. Rassie van der Dussen scored a brilliant century for the hosts, whereas Nortje bowled a brilliant spell. The players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Fakhar Zaman need to fire in this game.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five ODI games played here is 221 runs. This pitch should assist the pacers in this game.

Last 5 ODIs Record; Bat 1st Won: 0; Bat 2nd Won: 5

We can expect clear weather throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI Match

Date and Time: April 4, Sunday – 1:30 PM IS

Venue: The Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network & Hotstar

Top 4 Batting Order

South Africa

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Death Over Specialists

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Quinton de Kock and Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Kock has scored 5155 ODI runs at an average of 44.44, whereas Rizwan has been brilliant in the 2021 season, and he has scored 325 T20I runs in six games at an average of 70.50.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen will be our batsmen from South Africa. Bavuma has scored 336 ODI runs in just seven games at an average of 48.00, whereas Dussen has scored 830 ODI runs at an average of 83.00. Both of them have been solid in the middle-order.

Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar has scored 3683 ODI runs at an average of 56.66, whereas Imam has scored 1904 runs at an average of 52.89. Both of them batted well in the first ODI, whereas Babar scored a brilliant century.

SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Andile Phehlukwayo will be our all-rounder from South Africa. Phehlukwayo has scalped 71 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 592 runs at an average of 29.60.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

From South Africa, the trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi will make it into our team. Rabada has scalped 118 ODI wickets, whereas Ngidi has scalped 53 wickets in 27 games at an economy of 5.60. Nortje has scalped 18 ODI wickets in just eight games at an economy of 5.09. All three of them are wicket-takers.

[You can take Faheem Ashraf or Haris Rauf instead of Lungi Ngidi]

Shaheen Afridi will be our bowler from Pakistan. Afridi has been the ace bowler of Pakistan, and he has scalped 47 ODI wickets in 23 games.

Match Prediction: South Africa are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kagiso Rabada and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players