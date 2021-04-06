SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction : South Africa vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game | The SportsRush

SA vs PAK Fantasy Prediction: South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI – 7 April (Centurion). Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada will miss this game.

Hosts South Africa will take on Pakistan in the 3rd ODI match of the three-match ODI series. This game is the series decider.

Pakistan won the first ODI, whereas South Africa made a brilliant return in the 2nd ODI. Rassie van der Dussen has been batting well for the hosts, whereas Fakhar Zaman played a blinder in the last game. Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi will miss this game for the hosts, whereas Shadab Khan misses out for Pakistan.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the last five ODI games played here is 258 runs. This pitch should assist the pacers in this game.

Last 6 ODIs Record; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 3

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

South Africa – Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan – Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: South Africa vs Pakistan Third ODI Match

Date and Time: April 7, Wednesday – 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Top 4 Batting Order

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Death Over Specialists

South Africa

Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Wicket-Keepers

Mohammad Rizwan will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Rizwan has been brilliant in the 2021 season, and he has scored 325 T20I runs in six games at an average of 70.50. He is the best pick in this category.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Batsmen

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen will be our batsmen from South Africa. Bavuma has scored 428 ODI runs in just eight games at an average of 53.50, whereas Dussen has scored 890 ODI runs at an average of 80.91. Both of them have been solid in the middle-order.

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam ul Haq will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Babar has scored 3714 ODI runs at an average of 56.27, whereas Imam has scored 1909 runs at an average of 51.59. Fakhar played a knock of 193 runs in the last game, whereas his ODI average has been 48.02. All three of them are run-scorers.

SA vs PAK Fantasy All-Rounders

Andile Phehlukwayo will be our all-rounder from South Africa. Phehlukwayo has scalped 73 ODI wickets, whereas he has scored 595 runs at an average of 28.33.

Faheem Ashraf will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Ashraf has scalped 23 wickets in his ODI career, and he has been bowling well in the series.

SA vs PAK Fantasy Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks will be our bowler from South Africa. Hendricks is a brilliant left-arm pacer, and he has scalped more than 100 List-A wickets.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be our bowlers from Pakistan. Afridi has scalped 48 ODI wickets in 24 games, whereas Rauf has scalped five wickets in the series so far.

Match Prediction: Pakistan are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

