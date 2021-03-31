SA vs SBW Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

In today’s match of Chinese Basketball League 2021, the team Sichuan Blue Whale will play against the team Shenzhen Aviator on 31st March. The match is scheduled to be played at 05:05 PM. The team has performed their best in the league and looking forward to winning the trophy. Both of the teams successfully entertained the audience in the tournament. This would be exciting to see who is going to take the trophy home. The team Sichuan Blue Whale has won 2 matches out of five.

The team has played a match against team Fujian Sturgeons where the team SBW has won the match with 11 points. The opponent team scored 96 points and team SBW scored 107 points. There are higher expectations from team SBW to win today’s match. On the other side team, Shenzhen Aviators played a match against the team Fujian Sturgeons where the opponent team scored 90 points and team SA managed to score 96 points and won the match. The team is at the third position in the league standings. Let’s see who will win this match.

SA vs SBW Live Score:

Match: SA vs SBW CBA League 2020-21

Date: 31st March

Time: 05:05 PM

Venue: China

Shenzhen Aviators Squad:

Hao Fu, Luo Kaiwen, Liu Hang, Haowen Guo, Chen Yu, Zhang Zuming, Shuo Han, Lei MAeng, Junjie Wang, Xiang Tianyu, Guangyang Miao, Zhong Hao Xu, Azat Aersilan, Zuo Yuchen, Xu Zhang, Yong Ma, Yanbo Shi, Ning Hongyu

Sichuan Blue Whale Squad:

Tianyi Hou, Zhennian Zuo, Jing HAnyi, Chen Chen, Zhihan Guo, Da Meng, Li Keqi, Junlin Hu, Tangwen Yuan, Wang Zhengbo, Mo Mengcheng, Qingei Min, Gang Yu, hu Lisen, Yuanyu Li, Songtao Zhang, Zhenliang Yuan

SA vs SBW Dream 11 Prediction:

The team SBW is at second position in the league standings. The more likely be the key players for today’s match will be Da Meng ANd Jing Hanyi who will be the forward player in the basketball match. Da Meng has scored 23 points in the last match and he probably is the best for the captain choice. Wang Zhengbo will be the midfield player in today’s match. He has scored 18 points in the last match. The team Shenzhen Aviators is at fourth position in the league standings. They have also lineup the team players that will be Xiang Tainyu who will be the forward player in this match.

He has scored 20 points in the last match and also chosen as a captain. Junjie Wang and Lei Meng will be the midfield player and they have also scored well in the last match. There is the probability of team SBW winning today’s match. The team SA is also making efforts to break their losing streak by defeating team SBW. To know more about this article stay connected to us.