SA vs SS Live Score CBA League 2021 Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

The team Shenzhen Aviators is all set to lock horns against their rival team Shanghai Sharks in the upcoming match of CBA 2021 on Monday. The two teams will start this combat at 05:05 PM, as per to IST. Before joining this upcoming match, the teams SA and SS both have faced defeat in their last match. Let’s see which team will get success in this upcoming combat on Monday.

Shenzhen Aviators vs Shanghai Sharks Preview

In the upcoming match of the CBA, the team Shenzhen Aviators will face-off Shanghai Sharks on Monday. The team Shenzhen has played 48 matches in total, out of which they have gained victory in 26 matches and lost 22 games as well. Meanwhile, Shanghai has totally played 49 matches, in which they have won 22 matches while losing 27 games as well. Talking about the last few performances of both the teams, Shenzhen has lost their previous match by 114-95 scores which they have played against Guangdong. Earlier this match, the team Shenzhen has gained victory over Sichuan by 114-106 scores. On the other side, the team Shanghai lost their previous match against Beijing by 96-103 scores. Earlier this, the team Zhejiang Chouzhou has lost the match against Shanghai by 85-80 scores.

SA vs SS Team Squads

Shenzhen Aviators Squads

Askia Booker, Baishi Chen, Haotian Bai, Meng Xiang, Kenny Burton, Xiang Li, Zifeng Rong, Xiaopeng Guo, Yiwen Lu, Zhongmian He, Quan Gu, Yiming Zhao, Xining He, Xingyu Hou, Yasong Chang, Chunqing Liu, Zijie Shen , Pengyu Lu, Tursun Mardan, Li Bairun-1, Linyi Yang, Liang Yu

Shanghai Sharks Squads

Jimmer Fredette, Hanlin Dong, Xu Huang, Haowen Guo, Xudong Luo, Shang Gao, Ying Zhu, Tong Wang, Mingxin Ju, Zheng Liu, Xu Wang, Peng Yan, Hanchen Luo, Zan Zong, Yuchen Shi, Zhongda He, Marcus Denmon , Chunjun Zhang, Kelanbaike Makan, Zhaoxu Zhang, yanXu Zhou, Qu Junxuan, Qunfei Deng

Winner Prediction

As of now, team Shenzhen is placed at the ninth spot in the league table while the team Shanghai is at the 13th position. In their previous five head-to-head matches, Shanghai has won in three encounters while Shenzhen won only two out of these. Right now, both teams didn’t have decent recent form as in their last five games, Shenzhen Aviators won only two, while Shanghai Sharks won only one match out of these. The current of the team SA is LWLLW while SS recent form is LLWLL. Based on all the given stats, the team Shenzhen seems to have more winning chances than Shanghai.