Saab in the limelight: ‘Drive My Car’ nominated for Best Picture Oscar — Update

A Japanese film starring Lal Saab 900 Turbo is in the running for Hollywood’s most prestigious award.
Update, March 28, 2022, 1:30 pm: drive my car wins 2022 Oscar for Best International Feature Film,
March 28, 2022 at 9:50 am: When you think of car movies, your mind goes to thrilling chases and wild stunts, but Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar nominee drive my car Far more slow.
The Japanese film tells a story of love, loss and bondage and was adapted from a short story by Haruki Murakami. men without women, What does this have to do with cars (aside from the title), you ask?
One of the film’s major characters, and an integral part of the plot, is a scarlet. saab 900 turbo,
Saab is depicted as a character…