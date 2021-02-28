Saab’s language is amazon

ENTERTAINMENT

Posted on
Power star Pawan Kalyan Is making its comeback in the field of acting with Wekel Saab, Which is a remake of the Hindi National Award winning film Pink. The entire shoot of Vekel Saab, starring Veenu Sriram, has been wrapped up and is currently in the post production stage and is slated to hit theaters on 9 April 2021.

The manufacturers have already successfully sold Wackel Saab’s satellite rights and digital streaming rights. The digital rights of Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan starrer Wakeel Saab have been captured by Amazon Prime Video and now as per the latest reports, the film will be available on stage in the last week of May.

Sources close to the producers revealed that the makers of Wackel Saab made an agreement that the Pawan Kalyan starrer film should be made available on stage – Amazon Prime Video only after 50 days of theatrical release

The film Wakeel Saab, jointly helmed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, also stars Nivetha Thomas, who has stepped into the shoes of Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Nagla and Anjali, and stars Andrea Triang and Keerthi Kulhari from the original Hindi film Is repeated. .

