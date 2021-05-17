Saahil Uppal: Saying from a personal experience, Covid is real, members of my family are infected and it’s painful to see them in this state

Much like everyone else Saahil Uppal too sounds worried amid the growing surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka actor says that it feels like a déjà vu as last year too we all faced similar situations and circumstances.

“Please don’t panic. I understand these are unprecedented times, but we have to be patient and deal with each day at a time. We all are going through this together and should not lose hope because this virus can never deter our spirit. Please follow norms, don’t step out unless necessary,” he urges.

Uppal too is practicing what he is preaching and following protocols. “I follow a healthy diet and exercise regime, and most importantly I am staying close to my family, family and staying in touch with all my loved ones. I stay informed to a point where I don’t feel anxious. This year my work is also keeping me busy and distracted for which I am extremely grateful, unlike last year when I was sitting at home much like many others… I am also doing meditation to keep myself calm, think positive and stay focused,” he adds. The actor continues, “Saying from a personal experience, Covid is real, members of my family are infected and it is painful to see them in this state. Healthcare workers and police are paying a heavy price in this battle, so let’s not make the scenario any more difficult for them. Please follow all the guidelines, stay connected with your loved ones and reach out to people in need. Help them in your best capacity. We are all in this together and we will combat Covid soon.”