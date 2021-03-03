Saaho is keen to bring director Sudeep on board

Sujeeth, Best known for helming superstars Radiance And Shraddha Kapoor starrer action thriller Drama Saho has signed a new project which will be bankrolled by Zee Studios. Sujit made his directorial debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Run Raja Run and later he collaborated with Saaho, which was released in 2019. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Saho fame Sujit is keen to get Kannada star Kichha. Sudeep on board for his Bollywood project.

Sources reveal that recently Sujeet met Sudeep and told him a story on the set of Bigg Boss Kannada in Bengaluru. Though Sudeep is impressed with the plot, he has not paid attention to it yet.

During a recent media interaction, Sujit said that he was very excited to work with Zee Studio on this new project. Prabhas and Shraddha starrer Saaho was an out-of-action film. But this time apart from the power-packed action sequence, he is also playing with the emotional angle.

Other details about Sujeth and Zee Studio’s project are currently under wraps. The upcoming unreleased film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2021.

