ENTERTAINMENT

(SAAKK) Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today’s Written Update 8th April 2021: Shaurya Saves Anokhi?

Avatar
By
Posted on
(SSAKK) Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today's Written Update 8th April 2021: Shaurya Saves Anokhi?



The recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani begins where Devi and Tej reached the college to find Shaurya and they ask Peon regarding him. He says that he did not see him here but before some time ago ACP Ahir came here to find him but now he went to the hostel. Tej says that he knew that Shaurya will be playing Carrom in the hostel with students but Devi express her doubt regarding this. She mentions that he definitely went to the girl’s hostel to meet Anokhi.

(SSAKK) Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Today's Written Update 8th April 2021: Shaurya Saves Anokhi?Then Devi expresses her anger by saying if she finds Shaurya there so she will not let her leave Tej makes her understand that first, they have to prove her crime, then they can take action against her. Then they start going towards the hostel another side Ahir informs Shaurya that his house members filed his missing complaint so suppose if they find him here so what will happen next. After hearing this Anokhi gets afraid and thinks that what she will do if they come here.

After that, Shaurya makes her understand that there is no need to think more regarding this nothing will happen with her. Devi reaches ahead of Anokhi’s room and starts knocking on the door Anokhi comes in front of her and she orders that please call Shaurya. But Ahir saves Anokhi because he takes him outside from her room through the window and comes with him from the corridor. She sees him and expresses her concerns by saying that as long as he does not come home she gets tension.

Devi interrogates him that where was he please tell her Tej replies to her that be patient he just met them, so give him some space so that he can tell them about that. Then Shaurya says her questions are also important to let her ask and Tej says that once they reach home then he will tell everything. But Devi still asks Ahir that where he met him Ahir replies that he felt unconscious ahead of Library, so he found him there and took him here in front of them.

Anokhi thanks Ahir that he saved her from their questions he says that there is no need to thanks him it’s his duty so do not worry about anything unless he is here. Shaurya reached home and all family members get worried about his health and offer him medicines but he does not take that and goes to his room. Both Anokhi and Shaurya keep on thinking about each other and Anokhi prays for his health. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:00 PM.


Previous articleAapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) Written Episode 8th April 2021 Update: Today Ravals Get Good News?

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top