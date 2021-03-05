Saani Kaayidham Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Saani Kaayidham is an upcoming Tamil film starring Kirti Suresh And Selvaraghavan In the lead roles. Being a thriller drama, the film was directed by Arun Matheswaran. Produced by Screen Scene, the film is based on a true story that took place during the 1980s.
The first look poster reveals that the film is a rigged killer drama, featuring National Award actress Kirti Suresh and director Selvaraghavan, who are facing hooligans with a blood-borne disease. Selvaraghavan will debut as an actor with this crime thriller flick.
|The director
|Arun Matheswaran
|the creator
|Screen view
|The script
|Arun Matheswaran
|The style
|Thriller drama
|story
|Arun Matheswaran
|Enacted
|Kirti Suresh, Selvaraghavan
|music
|Yuvan shankar raja
|The cinematographer
|Yamini yagyamurti
|Editor
|Naguran
|Construction organization
|Screen view
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
Sani Kaidham Movie Cast
Here is the main cast list of Sani Kayamdham,
Saani Kaayidham Movie Trailer
The trailer video of the upcoming Tamil film Saini Kaidham will be updated soon.
Sani kaidham song
The Sani Kaidham songs will be updated once they are officially released.
Saani Kaayidham Movie First Look
Here is the first look poster of Kerry Suresh’s upcoming film Sani Kayamdham,
for more information Entertainment News, Click here.