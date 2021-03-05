ENTERTAINMENT

Saani Kaayidham Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Saani Kaayidham is an upcoming Tamil film starring Kirti Suresh And Selvaraghavan In the lead roles. Being a thriller drama, the film was directed by Arun Matheswaran. Produced by Screen Scene, the film is based on a true story that took place during the 1980s.

The first look poster reveals that the film is a rigged killer drama, featuring National Award actress Kirti Suresh and director Selvaraghavan, who are facing hooligans with a blood-borne disease. Selvaraghavan will debut as an actor with this crime thriller flick.

The director Arun Matheswaran
the creator Screen view
The script Arun Matheswaran
The style Thriller drama
story Arun Matheswaran
Enacted Kirti Suresh, Selvaraghavan
music Yuvan shankar raja
The cinematographer Yamini yagyamurti
Editor Naguran
Construction organization Screen view
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil

Sani Kaidham Movie Cast

Here is the main cast list of Sani Kayamdham,

Saani Kaayidham Movie Trailer

The trailer video of the upcoming Tamil film Saini Kaidham will be updated soon.

Sani kaidham song

The Sani Kaidham songs will be updated once they are officially released.

Saani Kaayidham Movie First Look

Here is the first look poster of Kerry Suresh’s upcoming film Sani Kayamdham,

