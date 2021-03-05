Saani Kaayidham Movie (2021) Release Date | Cast | The trailer

Mash kayadham Keerthy is an upcoming Tamil film starring Suresh and Selvaraghavan. Promoted as a dubious theatricality, the film was coordinated by Arun Matheswaran. The film, provided by Screen Scene, is based on an actual story in the 1980s.

The banner of Head Look reveals that the film is a crude extravaganza dramatization, in which national honor entertainer Kirti Suresh and prominent Selvaraghavan depict several criminals facing a blood-borne disease. Selvaraghavan will make a big appearance as an entertainer with this thrilling ride film.

Director – Arun Matheswaran

Creator – Screen View

Screenplay – Arun Matheswaran

Genre – Thriller Drama

Story – Arun Matheswaran

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan

Music – Yuvan Shankar Raja

Cinematographer – Yamini Yagnamurthy

Editor – Naguran

Production Company – Screen Scene

Release Date – 2021

Language – Tamil

Cast of sani kaidham movie

Here is an overview of Saina Kaiidham’s primary artists,

Kirti Suresh

Selvaraghavan

Saani Kaayidham movie trailer

The trailer video of the upcoming Tamil film Sani Kaidham will be renewed soon.

Sani kaidham song

The tunes of Sani Kaidham are refreshed after being formally delivered.

Saani Kaayidham Movie First Look

Here Kirti Suresh is the main banner of the upcoming movie Sani Kayamdham