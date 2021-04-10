Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10 April 2021 (10/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Gehna tells to Anant that when they were in Singapore she needed to eat Indian food however they couldn’t track down any Indian café so he arranged “Pani puri” for her and speaks that time too it possessed a flavor like this as it were. Gehna said Radhika that what is she doing there.
Radhika tells to her that she came to eat “Pani puri” at that point snickers speaking she was simply kidding. She speaks to her that she came to said her jewelry and shows Gehna’s neckband speaking Anant skilled her this. Gehna stuns hearing her.
Radhika tells Gehna wearing her accessory and shows another neckband speaking Anant brought this one for Gehna. Anant speaks he additionally didn’t take note. Gehna gives the accessory to Radhika.
Radhika tells to Anant that she realizes he arranged this for Gehna yet she additionally needs to eat “Pani puri”. He gives “Pani puri” to her. While eating, Radhika begins hacking so Gehna goes to bring water. Gehna figures she will advise Radhika to go on the grounds that she is Anant’s better half and she just has the right to invest energy with him today.
She watches the kitchen is wrecked so begins cleaning it. Kanak watches that and believes it’s an ideal opportunity to execute their next arrangement. She calls Radhika however Radhika acts like Vineet called her.
Anant said her that what occurred. She didn’t answer anything and leaves from that point. Anant follows her. Gehna watches them and marvels where are they going right now. Anant stops Radhika.
She tells to him that she needs to click photos of Vineet’s significant archive to send it to him and assuming she fizzled, his agreement would be dropped and she can’t envision how he will manage her after that.
He tells to her that he will drive. Gehna chooses to call Anant and Kanak taunts her at that point reminds her about Anant’s dismissal.
Gehna tells to her that she isn’t feeling terrible however stressed for them. Kanak thinks she effectively ruined Gehna’s birthday and grins. Anant gets Gehna’s call and illuminates her that he will return in two hours. Radhika acts like looking through the record.
She advises Anant to go telling he needs to invest energy with Gehna. He requests that she give Vineet’s number speaking he will converse with him. She speaks to him that Vineet will misconstrue so she can’t give. He speaks to her that she was an autonomous young lady then what befallen her now.
