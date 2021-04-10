ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10 April 2021 (10/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 10th April 2021:(10/04/2021)

Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Gehna tells to Anant that when they were in Singapore she needed to eat Indian food however they couldn’t track down any Indian café so he arranged “Pani puri” for her and speaks that time too it possessed a flavor like this as it were. Gehna said Radhika that what is she doing there.

Radhika tells to her that she came to eat “Pani puri” at that point snickers speaking she was simply kidding. She speaks to her that she came to said her jewelry and shows Gehna’s neckband speaking Anant skilled her this. Gehna stuns hearing her.

Radhika tells Gehna wearing her accessory and shows another neckband speaking Anant brought this one for Gehna. Anant speaks he additionally didn’t take note. Gehna gives the accessory to Radhika.

Radhika tells to Anant that she realizes he arranged this for Gehna yet she additionally needs to eat “Pani puri”. He gives “Pani puri” to her. While eating, Radhika begins hacking so Gehna goes to bring water. Gehna figures she will advise Radhika to go on the grounds that she is Anant’s better half and she just has the right to invest energy with him today.

She watches the kitchen is wrecked so begins cleaning it. Kanak watches that and believes it’s an ideal opportunity to execute their next arrangement. She calls Radhika however Radhika acts like Vineet called her.

Anant said her that what occurred. She didn’t answer anything and leaves from that point. Anant follows her. Gehna watches them and marvels where are they going right now. Anant stops Radhika.

She tells to him that she needs to click photos of Vineet’s significant archive to send it to him and assuming she fizzled, his agreement would be dropped and she can’t envision how he will manage her after that.

He tells to her that he will drive. Gehna chooses to call Anant and Kanak taunts her at that point reminds her about Anant’s dismissal.

Gehna tells to her that she isn’t feeling terrible however stressed for them. Kanak thinks she effectively ruined Gehna’s birthday and grins. Anant gets Gehna’s call and illuminates her that he will return in two hours. Radhika acts like looking through the record.

She advises Anant to go telling he needs to invest energy with Gehna. He requests that she give Vineet’s number speaking he will converse with him. She speaks to him that Vineet will misconstrue so she can’t give. He speaks to her that she was an autonomous young lady then what befallen her now.

Next-Day Show Update: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 12th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top