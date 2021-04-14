LATEST

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14th April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14 April 2021 (14/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Predominant Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Predominant Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: 14th April 2021:(14/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Gehna mentioned what occurred and for what good purpose he’s telling like that abruptly.

He tells to her that until now simply Pankaj, Chetan used to talk nevertheless now Praful likewise feels that her cooking normal change into low and it’s not delicious like earlier than in spite of everything she is Mrs. Surat now.

Jamuna goes together with him and tells to Gehna that from the day she wins the opposition her conduct modified. Gehna cries listening to them. Kanak thinks to understand the present. Jamuna and Paresh start guffawing.

Paresh tells to Gehna that they have been merely kidding and apologize to her.

Jamuna requests that she give attention to her examinations. Anant’s companion welcomes Anant to the gathering and will get some details about Radhika. Radhika hears that and speaks to Anant that they need to go to the gathering. Anant wavers pondering Gehna.

She tells to him that Gehna must be really feel awkward with their companion’s pack and her checks likewise coming so let her give attention to her examinations. He thinks he used to go to parcel of gatherings together with his companions but at the moment he isn’t feeling to go to the gathering with out Gehna.

Jamuna tells to Gehna that Kanak and Hema could make breakfast. Hema requests that Gehna give attention to her examinations talking she and Kanak will accomplish the kitchen work. Kanak protests about Gehna to Radhika.

Radhika tells to her that allow Gehna focus so she will be able to make investments power with Anant. Kanak speaks to her that assuming Gehna change into one thing, how will she reply.

Radhika tells to her that then they must plan one thing for cease Gehna. Gehna isn’t specializing in her investigations and continues taking a look at cooking to Anant.

He requests that she give attention to her investigations. Hema tells to her household that Radhika made breakfast at the moment.

Kanak mentioned Radhika that what’s she doing versus halting Gehna. Radhika tells to her that she likewise must dazzle Desai household and for Gehna she beforehand organized one thing.

Anant chastens Gehna for providing incorrect responses to each one of many inquiries. Radhika brings meals and advises them to eat first.

Kanak mentioned Radhika that what she did. Radhika speaks to her that she modified Gehna’s notes.

She evaluations how she went to Gehna’s room within the pardon of she wants Gehna’s help to select one costume for her and adjusted Gehna’s notes and illuminates about it to Kanak.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Written Replace

