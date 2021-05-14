Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14th May 2021 Written update: Anant plans to expose Radhika

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 14th May 2021 Written update on JustShowbiz.net

Episode begins with Gehna says to Anant that whatever Radhika said about her marriage and Vineet was lie, in fact Vineet loves Radhika so much but Radhika lied to him to enter Desai mansion. Anant asks her that why Radhika will lie to him. Gehna tells him that Radhika wants him back and now she understands that why Anant used to worry about Radhika. Radhika cries and tells Anant that this is why she wanted to hide the truth from Gehna but he wanted to tell the truth to Gehna that’s why she told everything to Gehna. Gehna shocks hearing her.

Radhika says to Anant that she told the truth to Gehna but he can also see that how Gehna reacting. Gehna asks her that why she is lying now and reveals that she heard when Radhika confessed her lies to Kanak in the store and Radhika also saw her that’s why Radhika locked her in the cupboard. Radhika warns her to stop lying and says to her that she is not saying anything that’s not mean that Gehna can accuse her like this and reminds about what Gehna tried to do with her when she injured her leg.

She asks her that how can she talk about her character like this and she knows that why Gehna doing all this because Gehna is jealous of her and insecure with her because Gehna knows that Anant doesn’t love her so Gehna is afraid that she may take her place but she can’t stoop that low. She says to her that she is Anant’s first love definitely but she won’t become second woman in his life. Gehna says to her that she just wants to reveal Radhika’s truth.

Anant stops them and asks Radhika that why she lied to him till now. Radhika says to him that she never lied to him and she don’t know why Gehna lying now. Anant asks Gehna that why she is not believing Radhika because Radhika is not that kind of person to lie to him. Gehna says to him that she heard everything in the store room. Anant says to them that he is tired of their stupid fight and leaves from there.

Radhika thinks that Anant yelled at both so she need to prove that she didn’t lie to him. She goes to Anant and tries to defend herself. Anant thinks Gehna never lies and he already suspected Radhika and now she also proved him right by running because she said that she is not able to walk properly. He tells her that he knows that who is lying and asks her to not think about it. Radhika thinks Anant trust her and leaves from there.

Sapan examines Gehna and goes to bring medicines for her. Jamuna tells her to take rest. Radhika gives cheque to Kanak. Hema asks her share from Kanak. Kanak says to them that Anant trusts Gehna blindly and wonders what happened to him suddenly.

Anant says to God that he made mistake by trusting Radhika and he has to rectify that and he wants Radhika to confess her lies and while doing that he may hurt Gehna but he won’t let anyone hurt her. Radhika taunts Gehna. Gehna says to her that one day Radhika’s truth will come out. Seeing Anant, Radhika tells him that Gehna trying to hurt her. Anant yells at Gehna. Gehna decides to leave the room. Anant thinks what he is going to do now.

Episode ends.

Precap – Anant wants divorce from Gehna.