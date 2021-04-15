LATEST

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 15th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 15th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist - firstpostofindia

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 15 April 2021 (15/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Principal Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Principal Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: fifteenth April 2021:(15/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 15 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Kanak tells to her that Radhika should have contemplated this previous to doing this.

Radhika tells to her that assuming she received captured, will probably be concern for Kanak as nicely. Kanak speaks to her that they should eliminate the notes. Radhika gestures at her.

Hema catches their dialogue and thinks to teach their association to Gehna. She strikes in direction of Gehna nevertheless Hiral stops her and gives laddu to her.

Kanak smirks watching that and requests that Radhika recognize the dramatization. Hema was going to return clear to Gehna but stops and runs in direction of the washroom. Kanak thinks now Hema will do nothing so it’s an excellent alternative to eliminate the notes.

Anant acquaints Gehna together with his companion Rakesh. Rakesh will get astounded watching Radhika there and stated her that what’s she doing there.

Paresh tells to him that Radhika is their distinctive customer. Anant requests that Gehna carry her notes.

Kanak stuns watching that Gehna bolted her room. She goes into the room via the window and takes cowl behind the mattress listening to an entryway opening sound. Gehna takes the notes from the desk and leaves from that time.

Radhika stuns watching notes in Gehna’s grasp. She thinks looks as if Kanak couldn’t eliminate the notes and thinks within the wake of mendacity she went into this home but her one little mix-up going to obliterate the whole lot. Gehna provides the notes to Rakesh. After a while, Rakesh speaks to Anant that he acknowledged the penmanship. Radhika will get confused listening to him.

Rakesh tells to them that one is Anant’s penmanship and one other is Gehna’s penmanship. Radhika stated why Rakesh didn’t acknowledge her penmanship.

Kanak advises Radhika that she tore the papers which had Radhika’s penmanship. Radhika expresses gratitude towards her and speaks to her that they’re in a hazardous zone nonetheless in mild of the truth that quickly Anant, Gehna will uncover that couple of pages lacking in these notes. Kanak requests that she not concern talking she handled the whole lot.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Written Replace

