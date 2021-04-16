Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 16 April 2021 (16/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Most important Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: sixteenth April 2021:(16/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 16 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Radhika presents espresso to Gehna telling she is not going to nod off whereas contemplating.

She tells to her that she would possibly wish to assist her in her investigations assuming Gehna wants any help. Gehna speaks to her that Anant serving to her as of now so she needn’t hassle with Radhika’s help.

Radhika advises her to drink the espresso and thinks now Gehna will relaxation the complete night and leaves from that time.

The next day, Jamuna sits tight for Gehna. Kanak and Radhika takes a gander at each other and stuns watching Gehna coming in the direction of them. Jamuna will get some details about puja.

Gehna solutions her maxim that she accomplished puja as of now and takes Praful, Jamuna and Paresh’s favors. Kanak considers the way it occurred.

Jamuna presents candy to Gehna. Radhika thinks she blended resting tablets in Gehna’s espresso unquestionably than what occurred. Anant comes there and speaks he awoke late in the present day.

Kanak tells to Radhika that looks as if Anant drank that espresso somewhat than Gehna. Kanak thinks her test down begins and Anant will get name for brand new worker screening.

Gehna stated him that what occurred. He tells to her that he must go for meet in a short while nonetheless he selected to dismiss that provide. In any case, Gehna stops him talking she will go alone to evaluation focus.

He tells to her that it’s her first day and as indicated by her transfer quantity, they should uncover the room quantity and seat quantity and evaluation focus is Surat vidyalaya faculty.

Radhika speaks to him that that’s her faculty and he or she realizes all of the examine halls so she is going to drop Gehna. Anant thinks his coronary heart speaks he ought not let Gehna be. Gehna provides laddu and Radhika presents chocolate to Anant. Anant takes laddu first then chocolate.

Jamuna advises Gehna to do properly in her take a look at. Kanak believes Gehna’s moral assist is not going to be along with her. Anant goes to the office for meet.

Then once more, Radhika apologizes to Gehna for not welcoming Gehna for the gathering. Gehna speaks to her that she must reexamine for her take a look at. Anant was going to name Gehna but the Receptionist advises him to move inside. Anant recollects Radhika watching the within plan of the lodge and stated why he’s pondering her. Radhika stops the car within the heart avenue and figures Gehna is not going to get auto moreover from that time.

Anant discovers that he was chosen as of now for the work. He indicators on the association letter. Gehna calls Anant and illuminates him that she didn’t arrive on the evaluation group but. Anant will get confused reasoning take a look at would have begun.

