Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 21st April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty first April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty first April 2021: (21/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 21 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Radhika tells to Gehna that as we speak Anant’s first day for workplace so she thought to go collectively they usually can study concerning the endeavor too on their means. Anant advises Radhika to face by and goes to arrange.

Paresh tells to Radhika that she would have been surprised when she grew to become extra acquainted with that Anant landed place supply from her higher half’s workplace.

She tells to him that she actually doesn’t take into consideration that. Hema thinks Radhika mendacity and chooses to trigger Gehna to understand the circumstance and he or she takes Gehna to the kitchen.

She requests that Gehna watch what Radhika and Kanak doing in opposition to her. Gehna speaks to her that she bought all the things.

Hema tells to her that Radhika doing this to seize Anant from Gehna. Gehna speaks to her that Anant made her extraordinarily upset by dismissing her but her coronary heart speaks that he is not going to break her belief and Radhika can’t break their relationship.

Hema mentioned her that may she keep quiet till the top of time. Gehna tells to her that she’s going to battle for her relationship when it’s required. Anant and Radhika needs Gehna for her take a look at and leaves for workplace. Gehna goes to her area to change for her take a look at. Kanak discovers that as we speak Geography checks and a message about it to any individual and smirks.

Afterward, Gehna thinks of her take a look at and camouflaged Sagar tosses one chit near Gehna. Analyst watches the chit and prevents Gehna from talking that she cheated in take a look at. She argues him to belief her truism that she didn’t swindle.

Sagar educates all the things to Kanak. The Chief comes there and requests that Examiner name the Police and advises Gehna to name her residence. Praful will get the decision from Faculty. Kanak thinks now Gehna will likely be offended earlier than all people.

Praful tells to Jamuna that Gehna bought whereas dishonest within the take a look at but he’s sure that they misconstrued. Kanak speaks to him that even Police could seize Gehna for this and they need to go there to assist Gehna.

Praful tells to them that Anant isn’t choosing the decision and Kanak figures Radhika in all probability completed one thing. Within the office, Anant speaks to Radhika that he can’t name Gehna and he or she didn’t name him as properly.

Radhika figures his transportable is not going to work in his lodge and he’ll perceive that he made for her. She speaks to him that Gehna will name him after the take a look at. Staffs lauds about Vineet to Anant which annoys Radhika. Praful, Paresh, Kanak and Hema arrive on the college. Chief illuminates them that Gehna can’t give her a take a look at now.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty second April 2021 Written Replace