Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 22nd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty second April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 22 April 2021 (22/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Dwell Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty second April 2021: (22/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 22 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty second April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Praful advises Gehna that Anant isn’t selecting the decision. Anant misses Gehna’s espresso. He stuns watching Vineet proceed to slap one workers. Radhika argues Vineet to go away that particular person.

Vineet declines her expression that particular person contacted her. Radhika goes to Anant and tells to him that she was going to fall so the workers simply assisted her with understanding how Vineet know this and beating the workers this manner.

She argues him to cease Vineet. Anant meddles and Vineet cautions the workers to not come earlier than him as soon as extra. Vineet goes to Radhika and requests that she not cry talking he instruct train to the workers and leaves from that time. Radhika speaks to Anant that she feels choked there.

Anant tells to her that he’ll take her out and goes to his lodge to take his moveable. She thinks she made Vineet as villian earlier than Anant and her romantic story with Anant moreover started.

Anant watches Gehna’s missed calls and calls her. Gehna discloses to him all the things and Anant leaves the office. Radhika follows him.

Gehna argues Police examiner to not seize her maxim that she is guiltless. Anant prevents the Police overseer from capturing Gehna. The police assessor advises him that Gehna cheated in her take a look at so she must seize her they usually have affirmation in opposition to Gehna. Anant watches that observe and speaks to the Police monitor that that’s not Gehna’s penmanship.

Gehna watches that observe and tells to the Police reviewer that she will be able to’t seize her and that is proof for her guiltlessness. She reveals the observe to the Principal talking that her take a look at is English so why she is going to swindle that with a Geography observe. Chief concurs together with her and apologizes to the Police reviewer.

Kanak reprimands Principal for accusing Gehna with out checking the observe. Chief apologizes to them for the trouble and advises Gehna to proceed with the take a look at talking that she is giving extra time for her.

Gehna tells due to her. Radhika speaks to Anant that Gehna cleared the disarray so they need to depart for workplace now.

Anant tells to her that any individual plotting in opposition to Gehna so he won’t depart till Gehna completes her take a look at. Radhika thinks Gehna ruined her association.

Kanak advises all the things to Sagar. Sagar chuckles at her. Gehna gives tea to Kanak and Kanak stuns watching the Geography observe within the glass. She speaks to her that Kanak is answerable for all the things in gentle of the truth that lone Kanak thinks concerning the Geography take a look at.

She tells to her that she realizes that Kanak doesn’t take care of her but she by no means believed that Kanak can stoop this low.

Kanak advises Gehna to go away from that time. Gehna chooses to take Kanak to Praful and Jamuna. Hema concurs together with her. Kanak coerces Hema to deliver Sagar’s identify. Hema advises Gehna to concentrate on her assessments talking that she is going to take care of Kanak.

