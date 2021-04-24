Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 24th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty fourth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 24 April 2021 (24/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Principal Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Principal Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty fourth April 2021:(24/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 24 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Hema stuns watching that Sagar is tied up and will get some details about it to Physician. Specialist educates her that Sagar misplaced his reminiscence and on account of that he turns into minimal savage so that they hooked up him to stop him from harming himself in addition to different folks.

He advises them to exit telling they’re upsetting the affected person. Hema argues him to let her go to with Sagar till he recaptures his consciousness.

Sagar recaptures his cognizance and Hema unfastens him. He makes an attempt to harm Hema and pushes her. Kanak reproves Sagar for that. He takes meals from the desk and tosses at Kanak.

Gehna shouts at him and he apologizes to her and tackle her as aunt. Everyone stuns watching him performing like a baby. Specialist illuminates them that Sagar turn out to be a ten-year-old now and by remaining with the household he can recapture his reminiscence.

Chetan tells to him that that’s dangerous in gentle of the truth that think about a situation the place Sagar assaulted Youngsters and advises him to offer therapy within the clinic because it had been. Specialist speaks to him that these form of sufferers aren’t permitted of their emergency clinic. Be that as it could, Chetan received’t take Sagar to Desai home.

The specialist recommends them to concede Sagar in any restoration place. Hema argues Chetan to let her take Sagar to the home talking that Sagar is not going to be handled effectively within the restoration place.

Afterward, Hema advises about Sagar to her dad. Gehna considers think about a situation the place Sagar is performing and goes to him and affords archive to him talking that she pull out the grumbling she gave towards him so he want to not act any longer and advises him to depart the town with out upsetting anyone. He takes a gander at her and takes the paper from her. She leaves the room. Following couple of moments, Hema look via Sagar talking that he’s absent. Gehna thinks her uncertainty was immediately about Sagar but stuns watching Sagar enjoying with that paper like a baby and he requests that she take him to the home.

Gehna chooses to take Sagar to Desai home talking that she’s going to take care of him. Kanak thinks Gehna selected to take tempest to Desai home.

Jamuna tells to Gehna that it’s going to not be not troublesome to take care of Sagar. Gehna speaks to her that she’s going to take care of it. Kanak speaks to Gehna that it’s going to not be not troublesome to take care of these form of sufferers and picture a situation by which Sagar assaulted Youngsters. Hiral moreover goes towards Gehna’s alternative.

Sapan tells to Gehna that they should ship Sagar to his residence. Gehna takes symbolize Sagar. Anant hears every thing and takes Gehna contained in the room. Then once more, Radhika reprimands Vineet for saving Gehna taking an opportunity along with his personal life.

She educates him that Gehna selected to take Sagar to her residence and Anant left the office, subsequently. Vineet acclaims Gehna to Radhika.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty sixth April 2021 Written Replace

