Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 26th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty sixth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 26 April 2021 (26/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Fundamental Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Fundamental Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty sixth April 2021:(26/04/2021)

Learn Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 26 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Jamuna will get some details about Anant. Gehna tells to her that Anant dozing. Kanak speaks to her that after Sagar comes no one can relaxation.

Pankaj advises her to not concern telling that he and Chetan will take care of Sagar. The specialist brings Sagar there and leaves from that time. Kanak thinks why Sagar obvious her and marvels he actually misplaced his reminiscence or appearing. Sagar strikes in the direction of Kanak so Pankaj and Chetan come earlier than her to make sure her.

Sagar hops on Chetan and pulls his hair and offers with him like a toy. Jamuna advises him to go away Chetan. He overlooks her fully.

Gehna requests that he stand up telling that she’s going to provide chocolate to him. He leaves Chetan and tackle Gehna as mom. Kanak stuns listening to him.

He tells to Gehna that he’s keen. She speaks to him that she’s going to give meals and takes him inside.

Kanak tells to her household that it’s merely a trailer and Sagar will inconvenience all people afterward. After a while, Gehna speaks to them that she provided meals to Sagar so he’s resting now and won’t issue anyone and leaves to compose check.

Anant mentioned Jamuna that what occurred in mild of the truth that he heard clamor. She enlightens him to not concern regarding Sagar. He advises her that he selected to telecommute. Radhika comes there and speaks to him that they’re cooperating in an identical enterprise so she’s going to go together with him.

Kanak acclaims Radhika’s thought to her. She discloses to Radhika that no one can separate her and Anant. Radhika reminds Anant about their previous. Anant critiques about Gehna’s proposition.

She apologizes to him for reminding the previous and tells to him that she will’t cherish one other individual and leaves the room. He needs to understand her sentiments since he’s moreover feeling the identical.

Sagar requests that Radhika give meals. She exhibits the meals and advises him to have meals. He discovers hair within the meals and speaks to Radhika that it’s her hair. She will get aggravated listening to him. He speaks to her that he’ll depart off her hair and pursues her. She shouts for assist and all people comes there.

Anant requests that Sagar return the scissor. Sagar won’t give it telling he must cleave off Radhika’s hair. He strikes in the direction of Radhika and Gehna stops him and requests that he return the scissor. He presents it to her and others really feel alleviated. Anant chides Sagar. Hiral speaks every little thing taking place on account of Gehna’s dumb selection.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 twenty seventh April 2021 Written Replace