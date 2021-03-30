Saath nibhaana saathiya 2 30th march 2021 written update in hindi – sandeep jakhar news

ENTERTAINMENT

Saath nibhaana saathiya 2 30th march 2021 written update in hindi

Saath nibhaana saathiya 2 30th march 2021 written update in hindi

The episode begins with Tia saying that today Gehna will win this round and says that Gehna practiced a lot for this round. She says that Gehna will come on stage in a lawyer costume and explain why she wants to become a lawyer.

The host welcomes everyone to the grand finale of the competition and says that today’s theme is dream and all the contestants are going to represent their dream.

Jamuna says that if Anant were here then it would have been really great. Prafull says Anant will come. The goons notice that Anant is not moving forward and says that he should not die and check his pulse.

Anant who was acting till now opened his eyes and started beating goons. One of the goons pleads to release Anant and the other group attacks Anant from behind.

The host announced that he had just found out that his 9th contestant Gina was missing. Desai was shocked to hear that. Jamuna asks how it is possible. Tia says that she will call Gehna. Gehna shouts for help and asks someone to open the door, saying that someone locked her inside the room. She gets worried thinking how she will get to the stage now.

She says that this is Anant’s dream, so she will have to do something. Anant starts beating the goons again and runs away. Sagar hears Gina’s scream and says that she can shout how much she wants but no one will come to help her.

Anant asks the roadside vendor to give him his mobile, saying that he wants to talk to his family. He calls Gehna, but he doesn’t pick up the phone. He remembers Goon’s words about Guhna and thinks he has done something to Gehna as well. Tia says that Gehna is not picking up the call. Jamuna gets worried thinking about Gehna. Tia consoles her.

Desai realizes that Gehna is not in her makeup room. Jamuna and Tia go to check out all the makeup rooms. Gehna looks out the window and starts shouting for help again and she tries to reach the window but falls down.

She cries out that she wants to participate in the final round because she worked hard to reach the final and Anant’s inspiration brought her here till now. She says that she was dreaming of becoming a lawyer and Anant said that she will come to see him in the last phase, so she does not mind for Anant. Sagar says that the wheat cannot be saved in any way.

Jamuna asks Kanak about Gehna. Kanak says that he did not see her and asks what happened. Jamuna says that Gehna is missing. Kanak feels that he cannot get the wheat. Radhika notices Kanak’s expression and looks as if Kanak has kidnapped Gehna.

Gehna looks at Jamuna and shouts for help. Anant arrives at the competition venue but the security guard prevents him from entering the venue. He learns that Gaina is missing and he feels sure that Sagar is behind it and has to save Gehna.

The post Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Written update in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.

