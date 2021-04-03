ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Written update: Radhika learns the truth of Anant’s kidnap

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 25th March 2021 Written update: Radhika and Gehna wins the round

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Episode begins with Desai family brings Anant to the house after his treatment. Paresh asks Anant that how it all happened. Anant says when he left the house for interview someone kidnapped him. Jamuna shocks hearing him and asks who kidnapped him. He says he doesn’t know that but that person didn’t wanted Gehna to participate in the finale. Gehna asks didn’t he saw anyone’s face. He says one boss and two more people were there but he didn’t saw the boss’s face but his eyes looked familiar. She says she is suspecting Sagar because it’s only him who keep attacking them. Pankaj says Gehna is right.

Anant tries to get up from bed saying he will teach lesson to Sagar this time. Chetan stops him and Jamuna tells him to take rest. Sapan says his condition is critical so he needs rest badly. Chetan says they has to give complaint against Sagar. Hema gets worried for her brother. Jamuna says first Anant should recover completely and they will decide later what to do next. Hiral informs about Mataji temple. Gehna says she will go to that temple to do puja for Anant and says she already kept fasting for him so she will complete her fasting in the temple. Sapan says they should leave the room so Anant take rest. Jamuna says Kanak is missing.

Furious Kanak asks how can Gehna win against her and says it all happened because of Sagar so she won’t leave him. Hema calls Sagar and says Gehna is good girl and informs how she took stand for her when everyone made fun of her and asks him to not trouble Gehna again. Sagar learns that Gehna going to temple. Kanak beats Sagar and scolds him for beating Anant. Sagar says Anant didn’t saw his face. She mocks him saying he can’t do a single work properly. He leaves from there without saying anything. She turns around and shocks seeing Radhika there. Radhika says she suspected her already and says she won’t leave her.

Gehna takes care of Anant. Anant says he will recover soon so she need not to worry about him. He says he is happy that she won the competition. He asks her to wear the crown. She wears it and he smiles at her. Radhika calls Anant and asks about his health condition. He says he is doing fine now. Radhika tells Kanak that she has only one weakness and that is Anant so for him she can do anything and says she will make sure that Sagar ends up in jail. Kanak says she just told Sagar to kidnap Anant because she wanted to win the competition. She says says Radhika can reach Anant through her only and their common enemy is Gehna so they should not fight with each other.

Gehna goes to temple. Sagar disguised himself as Baba and tells Gehna to tie a rope on the tree. She goes to backside of the temple. Sagar makes her unconscious and takes her from there. Anant gets worried for Gehna.

Episode ends.

Precap – Sagar tries to molest Gehna. Gehna screams for help.

