Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Summary Main Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday
Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)
Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anant tells when he went out for a talk with somebody captured him. Jamuna stuns hearing him and requests who captured him. He speaks he doesn’t realize that yet that individual didn’t need Gehna to take part in the finale.
Gehna requests didn’t he saw anybody’s face. He tells one chief and two additional individuals were there yet he didn’t saw the manager’s face yet his eyes looked natural. She speaks she is suspecting Sagar in light of the fact that it’s just him who continues to assault them. Pankaj speaks Gehna is correct.
Anant attempts to get up from bed telling he will instruct exercise to Sagar this time. Chetan stops him and Jamuna advises him to take a rest. Sapan speaks his condition is basic so he needs to rest gravely. Chetan speaks they need to give grumbling against Sagar. Hema gets stressed for her sibling.
Jamuna tells first Anant ought to recuperate totally and they will choose later what to do straightaway. Hiral illuminates about Mataji sanctuary. Gehna speaks she will go to that sanctuary to do puja for Anant and speaks she previously continued fasting for him so she will finish her fasting in the sanctuary. Sapan speaks they should leave the room so Anant take a rest.
Jamuna tells Kanak is missing. Incensed Kanak requests how could Gehna win against her and speaks everything that happened as a result of Sagar so she will not leave him. Hema calls Sagar and speaks Gehna is acceptable young lady and advises how she took represent her when everybody ridiculed her and requests that he not difficulty Gehna once more.
Sagar discovers that Gehna going to the sanctuary. Kanak beats Sagar and chides him for beating Anant. Sagar speaks Anant didn’t saw his face. She derides him speaking he can’t accomplish a solitary work appropriately. He leaves from that point without speaking anything. She pivots and stuns watching Radhika there. Radhika speaks she presumed her as of now and speaks she will not leave her.
Gehna deals with Anant. Anant tells he will recuperate soon so she need not to stress over him. He speaks he is glad that she won the opposition. He requests that she wear the crown. She wears it and he grins at her.
Next-Day Show Update: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 5th April 2021 Written Update