ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)

Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anant tells when he went out for a talk with somebody captured him. Jamuna stuns hearing him and requests who captured him. He speaks he doesn’t realize that yet that individual didn’t need Gehna to take part in the finale.

Gehna requests didn’t he saw anybody’s face. He tells one chief and two additional individuals were there yet he didn’t saw the manager’s face yet his eyes looked natural. She speaks she is suspecting Sagar in light of the fact that it’s just him who continues to assault them. Pankaj speaks Gehna is correct.

Anant attempts to get up from bed telling he will instruct exercise to Sagar this time. Chetan stops him and Jamuna advises him to take a rest. Sapan speaks his condition is basic so he needs to rest gravely. Chetan speaks they need to give grumbling against Sagar. Hema gets stressed for her sibling.

Jamuna tells first Anant ought to recuperate totally and they will choose later what to do straightaway. Hiral illuminates about Mataji sanctuary. Gehna speaks she will go to that sanctuary to do puja for Anant and speaks she previously continued fasting for him so she will finish her fasting in the sanctuary. Sapan speaks they should leave the room so Anant take a rest.

Jamuna tells Kanak is missing. Incensed Kanak requests how could Gehna win against her and speaks everything that happened as a result of Sagar so she will not leave him. Hema calls Sagar and speaks Gehna is acceptable young lady and advises how she took represent her when everybody ridiculed her and requests that he not difficulty Gehna once more.

Sagar discovers that Gehna going to the sanctuary. Kanak beats Sagar and chides him for beating Anant. Sagar speaks Anant didn’t saw his face. She derides him speaking he can’t accomplish a solitary work appropriately. He leaves from that point without speaking anything. She pivots and stuns watching Radhika there. Radhika speaks she presumed her as of now and speaks she will not leave her.

Gehna deals with Anant. Anant tells he will recuperate soon so she need not to stress over him. He speaks he is glad that she won the opposition. He requests that she wear the crown. She wears it and he grins at her.

Next-Day Show Update: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 5th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
518
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
499
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
485
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
478
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
477
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
476
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
440
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
435
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
431
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
423
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top