Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 5th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 5 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Jamuna attempts to stop Anant however he leaves from that point. Sagar tells to Gehna that her significant other’s life at serious risk. Gehna gets stressed.
Sagar requests that she tie “Raksha Dhaga” on her better half’s wrist. Gehna moves towards Sagar and he makes her oblivious. He picks her and his partners goes along with him. Anant looks through Gehna in the sanctuary. He gets some information about Gehna. He discovers that Gehna went to the rear sanctuary and he goes there.
Sagar watches Anant and doesn’t allow him to watches Gehna. Anant calls the Police station and requests that Police search Gehna. Desai family gets stressed for Anant. Sapan gets some information about Anant. Jamuna speaks Anant went to the sanctuary to pick Gehna.
Kanak tells it’s Gehna’s mix-up and Anant enduring as a result of Gehna. Hiral faults Gehna for Anant’s sufferings. Praful requests Pankaj, Chetan to go to the sanctuary and bring Anant and Gehna back.
Sagar requests that his partners stand by outside and locks the entryway. He goes to the oblivious Gehna. Anant looks through Gehna. Sagar takes the bangles Kanak gave her and speaks he will make Gehna wear these bangles.
Gehna recaptures her cognizance and stuns watching Sagar and pushes him. He fixes his on her. Gehna shouts for help. Anant hears her voice. Gehna and Sagar additionally hears Anant’s voice. Hooligans prevents Anant from going into the house. Pankaj and Chetan arrives at the sanctuary and search Anant and Gehna. The police comes there to save Anant. Sagar runs from that point watching Anant. Gehna embraces Anant.
Anant comforts Gehna. Kanak advises her family that Pankaj couldn’t discover Anant and Gehna in the sanctuary. Hema gets stressed for them and understands that Sagar realizes Gehna going to the sanctuary. She calls Sagar and gets some information about Gehna. Sagar requests that she not speculate him. Hema speaks she realizes that he is misleading her and requests that he come clean.
Sagar acknowledges that he seized Gehna yet Anant protected her with Police’s assistance. He speaks Police pursuing him and separates the call. Hema thinks Sagat becomes frantic.
Anant requests Gehna that for what reason she came to the rear sanctuary. Gehna illuminates him about Baba and speaks it should be any Goon. Anant speaks it should be Sagar. Gehna speaks Anant safeguarded her on time else she can’t envision what might have happened to her.
