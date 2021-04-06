ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6th April 2021 Written update: Hema suspects Kanak in Gehna and Anant’s disappearance

Episode begins with Kanak calls Radhika and informs her about Gehna and Anant’s disappearance. Radhika gets angry and decides to find Anant. Anant prepares medicine for Gehna. He realises that Gehna doesn’t have the fever and she is shivering because of Scorpion’s bite. He applies medicine on her leg. He recalls how Gehna informed about her fasting and says Gehna went to temple to do puja for him. He blames himself for her condition and apologize to her. He treats Gehna with that lady’s help. That lady tells him to wait for 2hours. She asks him to take rest, but he refused. She gives water to him. He says to her that Gehna kept fasting for him so he won’t drink anything until Gehna awakes. She says Gehna is lucky to get a husband like him. Anant thinks he is lucky and looks at Gehna.

Pankaj and Chetan reaches the house. Jamuna asks them about Gehna and Anant. Pankaj says they could not able to find them. Chetan says they should file a complaint about Anant and Gehna’s disappearance. Paresh agrees with Chetan. They leaves for Police station. Hema suspects Kanak in Gehna and Anant’s disappearance. Hema confronts Kanak. Kanak tries to slap Hema but Hema holds her hand. She says she won’t support Kanak in her wrong deeds from now on. She says she knows that Sagar is behind Gehna’s kidnap and it was Kanak’s plan. Kanak shocks hearing her. Hema says if anything wrong happens with Gehna then Kanak is responsible for that. Kanak says she hates Gehna but she won’t stoop that low to tell Sagar to molest Gehna. She warns Hema to not accuse her without knowing anything and leaves from there.

Anant asks Gehna to wake up. He decides to go to bring the Doctor but stops hearing Gehna’s voice. Gehna regains her consciousness but faints again. He says to the lady that Gehna didn’t wake up yet. She asks him to wait for few more minutes. Jamuna gets worried for Anant and Gehna. She feels Gehna is in danger. Anant splashes water on Gehna’s face and tells her to wake up. He prays to God for Gehna’s recovery. Gehna regains her consciousness and Anant gets relieved seeing her. He hugs her and smiles. Radhika gets angry seeing them like that and calls Anant. Gehna’s nuptial chain stuck in Anant’s shirt and they looks at Radhika.

Radhika says she is happy that they are fine. She says she came to temple and learned about them from Police. That lady says Gehna is lucky because Anant loves her so much. Gehna recalls Anant’s rejection. That lady gives water to Gehna and Anant. Gehna says she is fine now. Radhika says she will drop them. Praful and Paresh comes there. Anant decides to hide Gehna’s kidnap from his family. He informs them about Scorpion’s bite. Anant and Gehna thanks that lady. Gehna tells Radhika to go to her house. Anant says his family will take him to his house. Radhika thinks within 24hours Anant will take her to his house.

Episode ends.

Precap – Anant informs his family that Radhika will stay with them from now on.

